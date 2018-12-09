CEC presents expenditures of political forces on pre-election campaign – My Step block leads the list
20:30, 9 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. “My Step” block has spent more money on pre-election campaign than any other political force participating in the early parliamentary elections of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports CEC official Tigran Babikyan said in a press conference.
All the political forces participating in the elections opened their foundations at the Central Bank.
Bellow is the list of the poetical forces and their expenditures.
1 Republican Party of Armenia – 128 million and 7 thousand AMD
- Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party – 6 million 115 thousand and 480 AMD
- Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 47 million and 87 thousand AMD
- My Step block – 273 million 176 thousand and 551 AMD
- Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party – 52 million 943 thousand and 555 AMD
- Christian-People’s Rebirth Party – 2 million and 985 thousand AMD
- National Progress Party – 490 thousand AMD
- Menk (We) Alliance – 31 million 461 thousand and 150 AMD
- Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) – 18 million and 248 thousand AMD
- Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian party – 14 million 315 thousand and 800 AMD
- Prosperous Armenia party – 104 million 392 thousand and 269 AMD
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
