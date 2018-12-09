Early parliamentary elections over in Armenia – all polling stations closed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. All polling stations closed in Armenia at 20:00, early parliamentary elections are over.

ARMENPRESS reports 1 million 25 thousand citizens or 39.54% of voters participated in the voting of the early parliamentary elections of Armenia as of 17:00.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are eligible to vote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan