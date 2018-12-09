Ex-president’s nephew to be kept detained in Czech Republic until he is extradited to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Police of the Czech Republic has presented details over the arrest of Narek Sargsyan, ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the spokesperson of the Czech Police said that Narek Sargsyan was discovered in one of the apartments of Prague-5 district.

“A special operation was carried out to arrest him, since there were suspicions that he is armed”, the spokesperson said, adding that Sargsyan will be kept detained until the court makes a decision to extradite him to Armenia.

The Police of Armenia, in collaboration with the law enforcement bodies of a number of European countries, as well as the Interpol, discovered on December 6 internationally wanted Narek Sargsyan, ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, in Prague.

The Prosecution General’s Office of Armenia has been informed of Narek Sargsyan’s exposure for the reason of organizing the process of extradition.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan