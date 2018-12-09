Over 17 thousand local and 505 international observes followed parliamentary elections in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 17 thousand and 813 observers of local NGOs and 505 observers of international organizations carried out an observer mission during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports head of the press service of the CEC Tatev Gevorgyan said.

The responsibilities f the observers will be over on the 8th day after summing up the official results of the elections if they are not appealed in court. The observers can present their observations to the CEC in the form of reports, which will be posted in the website of the CEC.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan