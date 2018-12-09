Broadcasters maintain provisions of legislation on election coverage

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Commission on TV and Radio of Armenia this year has considered 39 TV and radio companies which submitted application to cover the December 9 early parliamentary elections, acting chair of the Commission Tigran Hakobyan said at the Central Electoral Commission, reports Armenpress.

He said no violations were recorded on December 8, as of 18:00.

“There was no complaint by the international organizations, as well as the 11 political forces at that period”, he said, adding that all broadcasters maintain the provisions of the methodology of both the Electoral Code and the law on Radio and TV.

Tigran Hakobyan said the reporters toured with the candidates during these elections, and this time, according to the monitoring results, the journalists were more aware of the topic. “We will release the final monitoring results on December 13 which will show the complete picture and will include our conclusion”, he said.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

