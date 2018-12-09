Cultural figures of Armenia expect positive changes from elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Cultural figures of Armenia are actively participating in the December 9 early parliamentary elections. They say they expect positive changes.

“I think all people after each election want that life changes to better, that the society demonstrates will of being united and that the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity is based on viable grounds”, President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Edvard Militonyan told Armenpress. He added that he would like favorable conditions to be created for the development of cultural life so that the cultural figures will have an opportunity to carry out major works.

Armen Elbakyan, artistic director of the National Academic Theater after G. Sundukyan, stated that he participated in the elections and expects only positive.

Singer, actor Aramo said he participated in the election as it was his duty as a citizen of Armenia. “I first of all attach importance to our national security, the peace of Artsakh and Armenia. I think good days are ahead. I want the poverty rate to reach 0%. I want everyone to smile, I want more jobs to open for our youth. I want the light and heavy industry to develop, factories to start operating and agriculture to develop”, he said.

The singer said he especially attaches importance to the role of the development of culture and science. “I want investments to be made in these sectors and the culture and science to be more valued as each civilized nation is presented to the world by them. I want more theatres to open in our country, like in Paris where there are 2500 theaters, but other cultural centers, concert halls have also opened. I have always been optimistic. I think everything will be well”, the singer said.

