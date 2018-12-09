31 alleged violation-related reports under examination
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution’s task force has studied and recapped 64 reports on alleged violations relating the ongoing vote as of 13:00.
The reports are being validated.
Materials are being prepared on substantiating 31 of the reports for sufficient grounds for launching criminal cases.
27 of these cases relate to attempted double voting cases.
33 more cases of various natures are being validated, and several have already been cleared of wrongdoing.
The prosecution said that the working group continues working.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
