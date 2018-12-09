Double decrease of voting-related violation reports compared to previous general election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The general election is proceeding normally and calmly, within the law – Ararat provincial prosecutor Sevak Hovhannisyan said during a briefing at the Central Electoral Commission.

He presented information about reports that have been received during the campaigning period and election day, as well as media articles.

According to him, unlike the 2017 election where as of 15:00 there were 131 materials being processed regarding electoral violation reports, now there are only 65 reports.

“In terms of electoral violations we have incomparable difference compared to the previous general election,” he said.

He said that 32 out of the 65 media reports contain electoral violation elements and authorities are preparing materials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan