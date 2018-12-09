National Progress Party leader casts vote for “bright future”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. National Progress Party leader in the general election Lusine Haroyan voted today in the ongoing polls. After casting her ballot, she said she voted “for the bright future of everyone, for new Armenia, and the work that begun in April-May of 2018 and that has to be continued”.

She said this is a unique chance for fair and transparent elections.

“I hope we will finally have a political, ideological National Assembly, where people who are truly concerned with the country’s fate will be represented,” she said.

Haroyan stressed that even if they don’t pass to parliament they will continue actively working.

