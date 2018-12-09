Former President Serzh Sargsyan casts vote in general election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan cast his ballot today in the 29/45 polling station in Dzoraghbyur – a village 10 kilometers east of Yerevan.

Sargsyan currently resides in the village.

The former president came to vote together with his wife Rita.

They declined to speak to reporters.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan