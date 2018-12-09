ARF doesn’t comment Kocharyan’s arrest, leaves matter to lawyers and court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The ARF, known as Dashnaktsutyun, doesn’t hurry to comment on former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s arrest.

“A political statement at this moment won’t be appropriate, I don’t want to give assessments, by leaving the matter to lawyers and the court,” ARF candidate for parliament MP Armen Rustamyan told reporters.

“We will follow the process in any case,” he said.

He said that Kocharyan’s trial has such great resonance and significance that everything must be done in scrutiny, by respecting the letter of the law. He said this case will be a trial of the judicial system.

“This isn’t a matter of defending Robert Kocharyan, we are proceeding with the same logic, from positions of independent citizens, if he is guilty he must be held to account. We simply wanted not to make political statements regarding the elections. I am sure we will have the chance to make a statement in its time,” he said.

