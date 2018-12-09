ARF’s Armen Rustamyan casts vote, notes positive process of election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) candidate for parliament MP Armen Rustamyan cast his vote in Yerevan’s 3/23 polling station midday.

He said he voted for “the Armenian and land”.

“Our people have great expectations from this election, I have voted in favor of their expectations being fulfilled, for the society not to be disappointed, and for it to see the Armenia it has dreamt of,” he said.

Speaking about the campaigning, Rustamyan said the time period was very short, while they had much to say, however they have been able to broadly deliver their message.

He stressed that the debates were unprecedented. But he argued that they can’t say that the country is advancing with its democratic traditions with these elections.

“So far I assess the election process positive”, he said.

He noted that previously the governments have always brought suspicions of rigging the election, however the incumbent government doesn’t need to do it.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan