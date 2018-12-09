‘Today is the end of fight between old and new’ – Bright Armenia party chairman urges to actively participate in elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Bright Armenia party chairman Edmon Marukyan today cast ballot in the snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

Marukyan told reporters that he has voted for Armenia’s present, he has started, and future they talked about during the election campaign.

“My message is the following: today is the end of the fight between the old and the new. I call on the citizens to actively visit the polling stations and fulfill their civil duty, not to worry and think that everything is over. Everything will be over on this day. Today until 8:00 the citizens have time to reach all these to its end. Therefore, we all have to take action today”, he said.

He urged the Police to take respective actions immediately upon receiving all concerning reports. “The number one responsible for today’s elections is the current leadership and the law enforcement agencies. I hope all bad phenomena, that existed and their remains will try to do something today, will be detected”, Edmon Marukyan said.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan