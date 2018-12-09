Speaker calls on next legislative to uphold values they’ve fought for

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has wished the next legislative to contribute great efforts in developing the economy and welfare of the population.

“I think our main goal must be ensuring the security of Armenia and Artsakh, the further development and strengthening of the democracy that we have, and to uphold the values that we have struggled for until now,” he said after voting in the general election today.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan