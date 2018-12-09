Today’s general election to be unprecedented, says NSS chief

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan cast his vote in Yerevan’s 4/35 polling station today.

Speaker to reporters after voting, he said he voted “for a free Armenia”.

“I voted for the Armenia where it is the citizen of Armenia who will determine who will be in power,” Vanetsyan said.

He said that this election will be unprecedented and fair in the history of Armenia.

“The operative situation is under control in Armenia, no incidents have taken place so far. One or two incidents involving power cuts took place, however the situation has been very quickly solved. We have no reports on vote buying, all services are working, in case of any incident we will very quickly respond,” he said.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

