‘These should be elections for future’ – President Sarkissian casts vote in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian cast his ballot today in the snap parliamentary elections, wishing for the elections to pass freely and independently, reports Armenpress. He came to the polling station together with spouse Nune Sarkissian.

“I would like to congratulate all citizens of Armenia on this day. This is an important day when the people must express their will. As this is the people’s most important right, therefore, this is a festive day. I hope each of us will fulfill his/her duty by visiting a polling station and electing, moreover, electing freely and independently”, the President said.

He expressed hope that the elections will be held free and independent. “These should be elections for the future. Each voter should think and judge by his/her consciousness, think about his/her family, children, the responsibility he/she bears. And everyone, both the president, the prime minister, the parliament, the ministers, but first of all each citizen bear responsibility for the country’s future. This is a moment for each citizen to demonstrate his/her duty and responsibility. Therefore, I once again want to congratulate you on these elections and wish that elections will be really free and independent”, the President said.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

