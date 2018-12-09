Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On December 9, as of 09:25, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass and partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Gavar, Martuni, Sevan, Chambarak towns and the Vardenyats Pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to the provinces.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration