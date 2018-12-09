Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On December 9, as of 09:25, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass and partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Gavar, Martuni, Sevan, Chambarak towns and the Vardenyats Pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to the provinces.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

