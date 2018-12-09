‘Justice is served by judiciary’ – police chief on Kocharyan’s arrest

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian police aren’t engaged in politics, national police chief Valery Osipyan told reporters today, ruling out political orders by the law enforcement.

“From the very beginning the Prime Minister put a task before me and the police, so that we ensure equal conditions between all candidates of all parties and alliances,” he said.

Speaking about the arrest of former President Robert Kocharyan and the opinions that the detention is revenge, Osipyan said: “I can’t say anything other than everyone is equal before the law. In Armenia justice is served by the judiciary, which must determine if Robert Kocharyan is guilty or not.”

