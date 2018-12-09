Armenia’s acting FM receives European Parliament’s observer mission members

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on December 8 received the observer delegation of the European Parliament led by EP Vice-President Heidi Hautala who arrived in Yerevan to observe today’s early parliamentary elections, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The acting FM introduced the guests on the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, stating that the priority directions of the government were strengthening of justice, rule of law, as well as guaranteeing equal opportunities in the socio-economic sector. As a key point the acting minister highlighted holding parliamentary elections expressing the will of the people and being in accordance with the international standards.

At the request of the guests, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also introduced the main directions and priorities of the government’s foreign policy agenda which are based on the principle of continuation aimed at protecting the national interest of Armenia.

The officials also exchanged views on the agenda issues of the Armenia-EU relations. They attached importance to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the context of development of mutual partnership in bilateral and multilateral fields.

The meeting participants also discussed a number of regional and international issues.

Acting FM Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s position and approaches on the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reaffirming the Armenian side’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan