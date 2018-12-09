Roads update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Amid snowfalls in some regions of the country, the ministry of emergency situations has notified drivers that as of 08:15 roads across Armenia are mostly passable.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for cargo trucks and heavy vehicles.

Clear ice is reported on roads of the Vardenyats Pass, the Sotk-Karvajar, Ashotsk-Bavra and Saravan-Zanger roads.

Snow is falling in the towns of Gavar and Martuni in Gegharkunik Provice, as well as in the Vardenyats Pass.

The weather is foggy in Aragatsotsn’s Talin, Syunik’s Goris, Kapan, Kajaran and Meghri.

Authorities called on drivers to travel using exclusively winter tires.

According to Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan