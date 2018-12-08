CIS IPA observers say campaigning proceeded violation-free

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mirlan Bakirov, the coordinator of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s observer mission in Armenia for the general election, expressed hope that the upcoming vote will proceed in conformity with the legislation.

Speaking to reporters at the Central Electoral Commission, he said that they’ve met with representatives of the My Step Alliance, and have also discussed a number of issues with Central Electoral Commission chairman Tigran Mukuchyan.

“We have no [remarks] yet, we haven’t noticed any electoral violation. The preparations for the election are proceeding within the Armenian legislation. We will visit polling stations from tomorrow morning with groups. We will be in both the capital and provinces. We are divided into five groups, we have 23 observers, while the CIS observer mission has overall 80 members,” he said.

Bakirov noted that most probably they will present their report on December 10 – the day following Election Day.

The mission has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the Armenian parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan