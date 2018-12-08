Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

WATCH: Artsakh’s artillery troops unleash hell in massive live fire drills


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The artillery troops of Artsakh’s Defense Army held live fire exercises.

Artsakh Defense Ministry spokesperson Senor Hasratyan has published a video of the drills on Facebook.

The drills were held in the Tigranakert training range.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




