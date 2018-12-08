Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Soldier killed in avalanche buried in Armenian town


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Contractual serviceman Sergeant Hayk Karamyan, the victim of an avalanche in Sisian, has been buried with full military honors in the same town.

Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan attended the burial.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




