President holds meeting with CIS election observer mission leaders

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Viktor Guminsky – First Deputy President of the CIS Executive Committee, and Evgeny Sloboda – leader of the CIS observer mission – who arrived in Armenia for observing the December 9 general election.

Mentioning that the observer mission includes more than 80 representatives from eight countries, Guminsky presented the mission’s mandate, their assessments and observations regarding the organization of the electoral process and the campaigning process, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The sides also talked about further development of partnership within the CIS.

President Sarkissian attached importance to enhancing cooperation, namely the need for maximal utilization of the great potential in commercial, scientific-academic and cultural sectors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan