33-year-old woman found dead in Yerevan hotel


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A 33-year-old woman has been found dead in a hotel in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district, police said.

Police said the woman is a resident of the same district.

A criminal case has been opened.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Police did not specify the hotel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




