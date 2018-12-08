Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

General election vote to be broadcast live online from 1500 polling stations


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 general election vote and the count process will be broadcast live online from 1500 polling stations across the country.

The online broadcast will be available on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




