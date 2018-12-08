General election vote to be broadcast live online from 1500 polling stations
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 general election vote and the count process will be broadcast live online from 1500 polling stations across the country.
The online broadcast will be available on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
