President holds meeting with EU observer mission

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with the European Union’s observer delegation, led by Heidi Hautala, that has arrived in Armenia to monitor the upcoming December 9 general election.

During the meeting the president and the delegation spoke about the Armenia-EU relations, and attached importance to the quick ratification of CEPA for making the ties more productive and practical.

Stressing the crucial significance of free and fair elections for the country’s future and progress, Sarkissian attached importance to the development of traditions and culture of parliamentary democracy and establishment of strong and vital democratic institutions and a strong civil society.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan