Ombudsman’s Office to demand explanation from police concerning online media outlet office visit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Office said it will demand an explanation from Yerevan Police Department regarding the visit of officers to the office of News.am – an online media outlet – and the letters of the police addressed to the executives of the outlet.

The Ombudsman’s Office said it has launched discussion proceedings over the matter on its own initiative.

The Ombudsman’s Office noted in a press release that the Ombudsman is personally focusing on all issues concerning the news media and reporters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan