LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $1958.50, copper price up by 0.99% to $6162.50, lead price up by 0.92% to $1980.00, nickel price down by 0.05% to $10925.00, tin price down by 0.61% to $18875.00, zinc price up by 1.90% to $2623.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.