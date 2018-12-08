Roads update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Roads are mostly passable across Armenia as of 10:00, December 8, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Drivers are cautioned in the Vardenyats Pass as the road is difficult to pass for cargo trucks and heavy vehicles due to weather conditions.

Clear ice has formed on the Sotk-Karvajar road.

Foggy conditions are reported in Tavush province, authorities said.

Drivers are urged to travel to provinces using exclusively winter tires.

According to Georgian transportation authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan