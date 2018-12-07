Robert Kocharyan to apply to ECHR and Court of Cassation of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will apply to the European Court of Human Rights, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters, presenting their future plans following the decision of the Court of Appeal to leave unchanged the decision of the court of first instance over Kocharyan’s detention.

“We will definitely apply to the European Court of Huma Rights. By the way, we will do that parallel with the Court of Cassation. We will not wait for the Court of Cassation to examine our complaints, since we do not asses the Court of Cassation an effective court”, Alumyan said.

The Court of Appeal of Armenia has decided to keep in force the decision of the court of first instance, by which former President Robert Kocharyan was remanded.

Kocharyan is charged with overturning the constitutional order of Armenia on March 1, 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

Save

Համօգտագործել