Kansas State declares December 7 Spitak Earthquake Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Kansas Stata of the USA has declared December 6 Partnership Day between Armenia and Kansas, and December 7 Spitak Earthquake Day. The declaration has been presented to the Government of Armenia, U.S. Embassy press service official told the reporters on December 7.

ARMENPRESS reports the Kansas delegation, led by Governor Jeff Colyer and adjutant general of Kansas Major General Lee Tafanelli together with US Charge d'Affaires in Armenia Rafik Mansour attended the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Spitak earthquake, paying tribute to the Armenian people.

Jeff Coyler was a representative of the USAID Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance back in 1988, and was among the first groups to arrive in Armenia with humanitarian aid.

