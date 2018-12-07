Robert Kocharyan heads to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary on his own

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, not waiting until the court will send the decision to the investigator, decided to go to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary located in the building of the National Security Service on his own, Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

According to him, the former President is now there waiting for the decision to arrive.

The Court of Appeal has issued its verdict in former President Robert Kocharyan’s trial over his measure of restraint.

The court has ruled to reject the complaints of Kocharyan.

“The first instance court ruling has been left unchanged,” Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan said.

Earlier the first instance court had remanded Kocharyan into pre-trial detention.

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged by the Special Investigative Service in July 2018 for breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 unrest.

