Prosecutor's Office of Armenia will present petition on extraditing Narek Sargsyan to Armenia within the defined term

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor's Office of Armenia will present a petition on extraditing Narek Sargsyan to Armenia within the defined term, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

“We will present a petition on the extradition within the defined term”, she said.

The Police of Armenia, in collaboration with the law enforcement bodies of a number of European countries, as well as the Interpol, discovered on December 6 internationally wanted Narek Sargsyan, ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, in Prague. Narek Sargsyan was discovered when presenting a false passport of Guatemala, with the name Franklin Gonzales.

The Prosecution General’s Office of Armenia has been informed of Narek Sargsyan’s exposure for the reason of organizing the process of extradition.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, while starting from July 24 he has been internationally wanted.

