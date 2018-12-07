Armenian acting FM, OSCE Secretary General exchange views on domestic political developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Milan on December 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors referred to the agenda of the 25th Ministerial Conference of the OSCE, issues related to the cooperation in the sidelines of the OSCE, exchanged views on problems facing the organization and ways to solve them.

The sides also spoke about the reforms in Armenia in the direction of protection of human rights, rule of law. The sides mutually highlighted the continuation of the “Armenia Cooperation Programme”.

Zohrb Mnatsakanyan and Thomas Greminger exchanged views on domestic political developments in Armenia. The acting FM reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Armenia to ensure free and fair elections.

The interlocutors referred to the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the foreign minister of Azerbaijan a day before, as well as the five-sided statement issued by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the delegations of the OSCE Co-chair countries.

