Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-12-18

YEREVAN, 7 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 484.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.26 drams to 551.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.25 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.58 drams to 618.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.90 drams to 19374.82 drams. Silver price down by 2.64 drams to 224.22 drams. Platinum price down by 252.84 drams to 12287.12 drams.