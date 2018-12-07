Armenia’s acting FM, US Assistant Secretary of State meet in Milan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Wess Mitchell, US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, in Milan on December 6 on the sidelines of the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda, highlighting the readiness to take practical steps to further intensify the political dialogue. They also exchanged views on further deepening of the commercial cooperation, by attaching importance to the works of the Armenia-USA inter-governmental commission in this regard.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the process of reforms launched by the government based on the broad mandate of the people, as well as reaffirmed the government’s commitment to hold free, fair election process expressing the will of the people in the context of the upcoming early parliamentary elections of Armenia. The acting FM said the promotion of development agenda is one of the priorities of the Armenian government, and in this sense emphasized the deepening of the mutual cooperation with the US partners.

Talking about the approaches of the Armenian side on the peaceful settlement process of the Karabakh conflict, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, by attaching importance to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – the US, France and Russia, in this process.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest of international and regional agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan