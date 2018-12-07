Belarussian President waiting for invitation to visit Armenia – Prosperous Armenia party chairman says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus is waiting for an invitation to visit Armenia, Chairman of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“I visited Belarus on November 24, met with President Alexander Lukashenko. I can state that today he is waiting for an invitation from Armenia in order to visit the country and say his word to the country and the Armenian people”, Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan also stated that he has presented his programs during the meeting with the citizens on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign. He said his desire is for the Armenian people to live well.

“With my actions I have showed that I always stand together with my people”, he said.

He advised the voters to remember the actions taken by the political figures during upcoming voting.