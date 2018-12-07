German company to create 200 jobs in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. CMX Solutions is launching operations in Yerevan.

The company has as of today created 60 jobs, but plants to raise the number to 200.

“Our company is expanding very rapidly,” CMX Solutions Armenia director Marsel Zeqiri said during the launch ceremony. “This is a company for young dynamic people who are willing to work and be useful. We selected Armenia because we saw that people are willing here. Many young people graduate universities but the labor market is small, and this is a good chance for them. Armenia is currently charming for investors in entire Eastern Europe,” he said.

CMX Solutions renders customer support services to individuals and companies in English, German, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish – through e-mail, phone, communiqués and social media.

The company was founded in 2012 in Frankfurt.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan