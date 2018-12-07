Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to continue program on providing homeless families in Gyumri with apartments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan issued a statement, announcing that the Fund will continue the programs on providing homeless families in Gyumri with apartments, reports Armenpress.

The statement runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots, 30 years have passed since the 1988 earthquake, but, unfortunately, more than 2500 families in Gyumri still live in temporary shelters, semi-detached buildings and dormitories which lack elementary human conditions.

The house camps which appeared after the earthquake are located in the secondary streets of the city and have been turned into separate communities inside the city where poverty dominates. These districts of Gyumri are our pain and that of our state: generations have grown and are growing up in inhuman conditions.

Starting from 2015, within the frames of Our Gyumri program, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has provided apartments to 41 such families in Gyumri. We have handed over the apartments to the beneficiaries completely renovated, furnished, with household appliances and heating system.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will continue with a new place and new format the programs on providing the homeless families in Gyumri with an apartment. Together we can help many families, change their life and change the image of the Gyumri city”.

