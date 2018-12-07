French technical supervisor team leader charged for defrauding North-South Road Corridor project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has charged the team leader of the Safege Eptisa joint French enterprise dealing with technical supervision of the North-South Road Corridor construction for defrauding the project for more than 1,8 million dollars.

Earlier the investigation revealed that misconduct in the construction process has inflicted 23,5 billion drams damages to the state, according to initial estimates.

The suspect was in charge of technical supervision of the project’s Tranche 1 section since 2015.

According to the investigative committee, the suspect, conspiring with workers of the contractor, as well as transportation ministry officials, submitted false bills to the client in 2016. The bill included 1,8 million dollars for works that were actually never implemented.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed yet, has been charged for embezzlement and fraud.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan