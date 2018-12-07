Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Military, shooting federation organize first ever pan-Armenian sharpshooter championship


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. For the first time, the Ministry of Defense and the Practical Shooting Federation of Armenia are organizing a marksmanship competition in Armenia.

The defense ministry said the championship will be held December 24-29.

Winners will be awarded with prizes.

The competition will feature snipers from Armenia and Artsakh.

