President attends requiem in honor of 1988 earthquake victims
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has visited today the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and attended a mass in memory of the 1988 earthquake victims.
The mass was held in the St. Hovhannes Mkrtich and St. Vardan Chapel, that was built by funds donated by himself, Sarkissian’s office said.
The requiem was served by Catholicos Garegin II.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:09 President attends requiem in honor of 1988 earthquake victims
- 14:05 Issue of CSTO Secretary General is not solved – Russian presidential spox
- 13:35 Sarkissian signs U.S. embassy condolence book on George H.W. Bush passing
- 13:19 U.S. delegation commemorates Spitak earthquake
- 13:14 Military’s suppliers fail 700 million drams in obligations in contract breach
- 13:05 Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway difficult to pass
- 12:58 FM Mnatsakanyan, Czech counterpart discuss Armenia-EU partnership
- 12:54 1988 Spitak devastating earthquake gathered people from all over the world – Russian deputy minister
- 12:52 ‘You can’t get lost in your grief’ – BBC’s interview with 1988 Armenian earthquake survivor
- 12:33 ‘Spitak earthquake was a blow to our people’s potential’ – Pashinyan delivers remarks in Gyumri
- 12:21 Missing Person Alert: YPD search for 53-year-old man
- 12:17 Armenian, Canadian FMs highly value partnering relations between two countries
- 12:17 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Spitak earthquake victims in Stepanakert Memorial
- 12:04 Requiem served in honor of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
- 12:02 Georgia bans 200 Iranian citizens to enter the country – Tehran
- 11:52 Pashinyan, Cabinet members honor 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
- 11:45 Pashinyan attends cancellation ceremony of postage stamp dedicated to Spitak earthquake
- 11:31 Armenia’s acting FM, Montenegro’s foreign minister discuss issues of mutual interest
- 11:28 Postage stamp dedicated to 1988 Spitak earthquake cancelled and put into circulation
- 11:26 Armenian, Maltese FMs exchange ideas over enhancing cooperation
- 11:17 30 years since devastating earthquake, Gyumri still has 2856 makeshift homes
- 11:00 Urban Development Committee Chairman introduces details on programs implemented and planned in disaster zone
- 10:53 “The Gyumri I Know and Love” – President Sarkissian’s touching homage
- 10:43 Government suggests 7 Dec. to mark Commemoration Day of Earthquake Victims and Disaster Endurance
- 10:39 Armenian, Estonian FMs discuss cooperation in Milan
- 10:38 Government holds outgoing session in Gyumri
- 10:31 Mayor of Yerevan holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador
- 10:31 ‘Time to shake off sorrow and build new Armenia’ – healthcare minister
- 10:22 Kansas-Armenia cooperation already 15 years old
- 10:19 IMF’s Executive Board assesses Armenia’s financial system as “stable”
- 10:11 From disaster to development: 30 years passed since Spitak earthquake
- 10:06 UN General Assembly rejects US-led draft resolution condemning Hamas
- 09:57 George H. W. Bush laid to rest in Texas
- 09:50 Trump expected to nominate State Dep. spox Heather Nauert new U.N. ambassador
- 09:12 European Stocks - 06-12-18
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2743 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2462 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2259 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2206 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool
12:05, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2118 times National Instruments co-founder says Armenia has all necessary preconditions to become world’s leading country in IT field