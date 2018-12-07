President attends requiem in honor of 1988 earthquake victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has visited today the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and attended a mass in memory of the 1988 earthquake victims.

The mass was held in the St. Hovhannes Mkrtich and St. Vardan Chapel, that was built by funds donated by himself, Sarkissian’s office said.

The requiem was served by Catholicos Garegin II.

