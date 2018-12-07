Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

President attends requiem in honor of 1988 earthquake victims


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has visited today the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and attended a mass in memory of the 1988 earthquake victims.

The mass was held in the St. Hovhannes Mkrtich and St. Vardan Chapel, that was built by funds donated by himself, Sarkissian’s office said.

The requiem was served by Catholicos Garegin II.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration