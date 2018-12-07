Sarkissian signs U.S. embassy condolence book on George H.W. Bush passing

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian visited the U.S. Embassy today to offer condolences on the passing of 41st President of the United States George H. W. Bush.

The Armenian president signed the condolence book in the embassy.

“The world lost a World leader,” the president wrote, according to his office.

“We are left with big and warm memories of a wonderful man, a great American and a wise politician who made the world a better place, by eliminating obstacles and walls and building trust. I will never forget our meetings.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan