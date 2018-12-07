Military’s suppliers fail 700 million drams in obligations in contract breach

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The military prosecution’s division of state interests has revealed that suppliers of the defense ministry have failed to fulfill contract obligations totaling 700,000,000 drams.

The prosecution did not specify the products or services involved.

It said that although the military had paid a total 620,000,000 drams in prepayment under four different contracts totaling 1 billion 317 million to the suppliers, the latter breached the contract and failed to fulfill nearly 230 million drams in obligations anyhow.

The suppliers have been warned as required by law.

The materials have been sent to the general military investigative committee for further proceedings for a probe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan