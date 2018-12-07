Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway difficult to pass


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 7, as of 12:15, roads are mainly passable across the country, reports Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass due to fog and snowfalls.

The ministry urges the drivers to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 

 




