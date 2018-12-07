FM Mnatsakanyan, Czech counterpart discuss Armenia-EU partnership

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Czech counterpart Tomáš Petříček held a meeting on December 6 in Milan, Italy.

Mnatsakanyan congratulated Petříček on his appointment and wished good luck in his tenure.

The two FMs exchanged ideas over the partnership between Armenia and Czech Republic and the Armenian-Czech relations. They emphasized mutual readiness for the full realization of potential for expanding and deepening the bilateral agenda. In this context, Mnatsakanyan pointed out the sectors of innovations, high tech and smart development as main directions of practical cooperation, attaching importance to initiating exchange of experience programs.

The Armenian caretaker FM briefed his Czech counterpart on the latest domestic developments in Armenia and reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment in ensuring free, fair electoral process expressing the people’s will based on the broad mandate given by the people.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the Armenia-European Union partnership. Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership is a good occasion to address achievements and to outline the prospects of joint work, with special attention to the youth.

He also presented to Petříček Armenia’s stance and approach regarding the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Artsakh’s status and security are priorities for Armenia, and that the formation of an atmosphere contributing to peace through first of all the full implementation of previous agreements and stopping ceasefire violations and belligerent rhetoric is important for advancing the process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan