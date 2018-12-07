Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

‘You can’t get lost in your grief’ – BBC’s interview with 1988 Armenian earthquake survivor


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. BBC’s “Witness” program has aired an interview with an Armenian woman who survived the 1988 December 7 devastating earthquake.

Anahit Karapetyan, who lost her brother and father in the disaster, tells her story in the interview.

She was trapped for hours under the rubble of her school.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration