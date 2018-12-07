Armenian, Canadian FMs highly value partnering relations between two countries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on December 6 met with foreign minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland in Milan within the frames of the OSCE ministerial council, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The sides highly valued the partnering relations between Armenia and Canada both in bilateral and multilateral formats, by attaching importance to the format of the International Organization of La Francophonie as a valuable platform for cooperation. The officials also touched upon the agreements reached between the PMs of Canada and Armenia during PM Justin Trudeau’s recent official visit to Armenia and their implementation process.

Acting FM Mnatsakanyan said Canada is a priority partner for Armenia in numerous matters and attached importance to the steps aimed at further boosting the Armenian-Canadian mutual partnership in Armenia’s development agenda. Both stated that there is a good potential to make the two peoples closer, considering the digital agenda a priority direction in this process. Presenting Armenia’s achievements in development of innovation, high technologies and creative education, the acting FM highlighted the initiation of joint programs with Canada aimed at deepening the cooperation.

The sides also highlighted the role and importance of the Armenian community in Canada, as a bridge connecting the two friendly countries.

