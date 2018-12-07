President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Spitak earthquake victims in Stepanakert Memorial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, accompanied by the top leadership of the Republic, visited today the Stepanakert Memorial and laid a wreath at the monument of innocent victims of 1988 Spitak earthquake on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the disaster, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 30 years ago. A 10 magnitude near the epicenter devastating earthquake took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

More than 25 thousand people died, 514.000 people remained homeless. 17 of the housing resources broke down (over 8 million square meters of living area). 230 industrial objects with 82 thousand workplaces were ruined due to the quake. The economic damage of Armenia amounted to 13 billion RUB.

